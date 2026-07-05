Watch: Aamir Khan dances with wife Gauri Spratt after intimate Mumbai wedding

Newly surfaced video shows the newlyweds sharing a joyful moment after signing their marriage register

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 5 Jul 2026, 4:50 PM
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Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was seen dancing with his wife, Gauri Spratt, in a newly surfaced video from their intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

The clip, which has been circulating on social media, captures the couple moments after signing their marriage register. Smiling as family and friends looked on, Aamir took Gauri's hand, and the pair shared a dance to applause from guests.

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The wedding took place on Sunday at Khan's Pali Hill residence in the presence of close family members and friends. Earlier, the first wedding photos showed the couple signing their marriage register during the private ceremony.

The intimate celebration marked a new chapter in Aamir's personal life. The actor introduced Gauri to the public during his 60th birthday celebrations in March last year, and the couple have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight since then.

The wedding is Aamir's third. He was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The pair announced their separation in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

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