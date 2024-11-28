Aadar Jain drops pics from roka ceremony

Aadar Jain and his fiancee, Alekha Advani, have officially begun their wedding celebrations. The couple, cousins to Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, had their roka ceremony on Saturday, which was attended by several celebs.

The actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday night to share unseen pictures from the ceremony with the caption "Forever & always.." followed by a ring and red heart emoji.

The pictures showcased several moments from their special day. The first photo showed the couple gazing into each other's eyes before the ceremony. Another picture captured them curled up together on a couch.

One picture was the cutest where Aadar was seen on one knee placing a ring on Alekha's finger.

Members of the Kapoor family also joined the star-studded event, including Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita.

Aadar announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September with an adorable proposal by the sea.