Aadar Jain announces engagement with Alekha Advani

Bollywood actor Aadar Jain announced his engagement to Alekha Advani on Sunday.
Jain shared pictures of the moment on Instagram, showing him down on one knee, holding Advani's hand in a picturesque beach setting in the Maldives.
In the caption, he wrote, "My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever."
The post quickly garnered attention from his famous family, including sisters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who expressed their joy in the comments.
Kareena Kapoor Khan excitedly wrote, "Yayyyyyyyy Mehendi laga ke rakhna...doli saja ke rakhna..."
Riddhima wrote, "Yayyyyyy," with a string of heart emoticons.
Meanwhile, Karisma wrote, "Congratulations you both"
Jain and Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when Jain shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life."
Their relationship had previously been a topic of speculation, particularly when they were seen together at the Diwali celebrations hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.
Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria.
Jain, who debuted in Bollywood with Qaidi Band in 2017, was last seen in Hello Charlie.
