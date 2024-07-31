A TikTok actor's guide to acting

Vlada Bulhakova. Photo by Rahul Gajjar/ KT

The world of acting, as we know it, has expanded beyond traditional cinema and television to include social media and short-video platforms. These platforms, such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, have become the new stage for aspiring actors and seasoned performers alike. Here, actors must master the art of storytelling within the constraints of a few seconds to a few minutes, scripting and crafting engaging performances that captivate audiences across the world. That's one way you can make a mark in the digital era.

In the dynamic world of social media, where content creators and influencers continuously innovate to captivate audiences, especially in a city like Dubai where you can wake up to unique things everyday, one name stands out for her unique blend of creativity and acting prowess: Vlada Bulhakova. With a staggering 1.3 million followers on TikTok and 471,000 on Instagram, Vlada has carved a niche for herself as a social media sensation who is now poised to make a significant leap into traditional media with her upcoming project, a Netflix series (more details on that later).

Vlada's journey into acting began long before the advent of her social media fame. "It all started in 2015 when I truly found my passion for acting," she recalls in a chat with City Times. "I began with theatrical plays in South Africa, where I lived and studied. I did three theatrical plays, and that’s when I knew I wanted to pursue acting as a career." Despite not being able to study acting in New York, Vlada found a new home in Dubai, a city rapidly emerging as a hub for movies and social media.

In Dubai, Vlada leveraged her creativity and acting skills to build a strong social media presence. "I started my social media, incorporating acting into my work. I was already very creative, so I combined everything, and here I am."

Vlada always knew what she wanted to do. "It is so typical to say that, but right from Kindergarden, I would short plays for my parents, dress up, and sing too. I was very creative, and I just never let that creativity die."

Crafting a unique niche

One of the biggest challenges of acting for social media is the limited time frame. On platforms like TikTok and Instagram, videos are often less than a minute long. This means actors must convey their message quickly and effectively. Every second counts, and there is no room for unnecessary dialogue or action. The key is to capture the viewer's attention within the first few seconds and maintain their interest throughout the video.

And many influencers and content creators compete for attention by showcasing their short videos in the bustling social media landscape. So how does Vlada's approach sets her apart? "When you hear the term 'content creator' or 'influencer,' people tend to group us together. But we all have our own niches," she explains. Vlada's niche? Short, compelling acting videos that tell a complete story in under a minute. "My videos often have a beginning, a climax, and an end, with a clear message. Whether it’s comedy or drama, I always offer my audience something new to watch."

Creating engaging content consistently is no small feat; it is, in essence, a full-time job which involves several steps, beginning with a strong concept. Actors must be able to generate ideas that are both original and relatable. Once an idea is in place, the next step is scripting. Even for short videos, a script is essential to ensure that the story is coherent and impactful.

Vlada describes her creative process as both meticulous and spontaneous. "I'm the scriptwriter of my own ideas. I have a team—a videographer, an editor, and a hair and makeup stylist. When I get an idea, I jot down notes, create a short scene, and call my team to film it." This collaborative effort ensures high-quality content while allowing Vlada to maintain a steady flow of new videos.

Consistency is crucial for building and maintaining a following on social media. However, constantly coming up with new and creative ideas can be challenging. Successful social media actors often batch-produce content, filming multiple videos in one session to ensure they have a steady stream of posts. That's exactly what Vlada does. "Creativity doesn't knock on your door every day," she said. "When I have a creative day, I write down multiple ideas and polish them. I film twice a week to gather enough content for times when I might not feel as creative."

Vlada is set on conquering traditional media

Audience feedback and analytics

