'A nobody' made it: Mithun Chakraborty on Dadasaheb Phalke honour

Mithun Chakraborty. (Photo by PTI)

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 11:11 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 11:12 AM

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who has worked on movies such as Disco Dancer and who has been been named as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, says that he "never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honour."

The three-time Indian National Award winning actor, who has inspired generations with his journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of Bollywood's most celebrated stars, dedicated the award to those who have supported him along the way.

"I can only say that I dedicate this award to my family and all my fans around the world. Where I come from, from a blind alley in Kolkata, I never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honour," the actor-turned politican said.

"I'm literally dumbfounded, trust me. I can't smile, I can't cry with happiness because a man from literally nowhere, a nobody, made it. This also proves what I always tell my fans and those who aren't financially strong: if I can make it, then you can do it too," he said.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is highest government honour accorded for contributions in the field of cinema.

The announcement was made by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on his X (formerly Twitter) account. "Mithun Da's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema."

The award will be presented to Chakraborty at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024, Vaishnaw said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the "cultural icon" on the honour. "Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognising his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him."

Fondly referred to as 'Mithun Da' by his fans, he made his film debut in 1976 with Mrigayaa, captivating audiences with his versatile acting skills ever since.

Chakraborty's initial portrayal of a Santhal rebel earned him the Indian National Film Award for Best Actor in his debut film.