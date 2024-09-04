Actor Kareena Kapoor (Photo by PTI)

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:14 AM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:15 AM

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming mystery thriller, The Buckingham Murders, has spoken up about what connected her to the role of a cop in the film.

The Jab We Met, actress was in Mumbai for the trailer launch of the movie along with director Hansal Mehta and co-producer Ektaa R Kapoor.

"I think a mother's love has no language. It's a feeling. So, I think being a mother I understand that a mother's love has no specific language. It's in her eyes--her love, her pain, you can see it in her eyes. That's important," she said.

Speaking about how she balances her personal and professional lives, Kapoor Khan added, "I enjoy that hustle of working and being a mother and wife at the same time."

In the film, she plays a grieving police detective tasked with tracking down a child murderer.

In an interview with Variety, Kapoor Khan had revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in Mare of Easttown.