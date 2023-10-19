'A lot of empowered, intelligent women are often in very toxic relationships': Actor Konkona Sen

The Bollywood actor and filmmaker talks about season 2 of her medical drama 'Mumbai Diaries,' and her experience as a director

By Yasser Usman Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 1:32 PM

Actor-filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma has carved her own niche in Indian cinema. She is leading the season 2 of the medical drama Mumbai Diaries on Prime Video. She plays the strong character of Dr. Chitra Das who is also a victim of domestic violence. Konkona talks about the issue of abuse in relationships as well as the challenges she faced while shooting the underwater sequences for the series.

The theme of 'Mumbai Diaries' Season 2 is abuse in media, power, infrastructure, and interpersonal relationships. Through your character, Dr Chitra Das, the show explores the issue of domestic violence...

This is a very common thing that many women go through. No, for some women it may not be actual physical violence, it may just be emotional abuse, emotional or financial manipulation. What I have found is that a lot of empowered, intelligent, and capable women are often in very toxic relationships or in some kind of an abusive relationship. It's really prevalent, across societies and sectors. It doesn't matter how wealthy or powerful your family is, I don't know why this is the case and I certainly hope that it's changing. And the first thing I always like to say is that all women have to be financially independent because you never know what happens in life, even if you have the most wonderful family or husband. It's crucial to have financial independence because you will have some control and options in your life. Also, one must never isolate oneself entirely. If somebody else is controlling your finances, and you are cut off from your community, friends or family, then you don't have any support. That's the reason it makes me happy that Mumbai Diaries 2 and its director Nikhil Advani highlights this crucial issue.

Parambrata Chatterjee plays your husband. He has mostly played sweet, cute roles but here he plays a role of an abuser and that is quite shocking. Was it intentional to show that even seemingly harmless people could be abusers?

He is very well cast (laughs). Yes, it was intentional. One, it is very believable. Maybe because both of us are from Kolkata and have done some Bengali films before so there is the chemistry and comfort. Yes, he seems like a very nice guy. You can't tell if someone is violent just by looking at them. One cannot guess what a person is like with their wife or partner at home, you can never know for sure. Also, the show portrays how my character Chitra is stuck between two things, her husband whom she used to love dearly, which brings in the weakness. And at the same time, she knows he is a toxic and dangerous person and she needs to get away from him.

Is it disturbing to shoot the scenes of abuse as an actor?

No, I find it very interesting. I welcome emotionally intense experiences. Not in life (laughs) but definitely in films. It nice to have something meaty to sink your teeth into and not just play a bubbly girl next door. It's nice to play someone who is 'thoda naazuk' (sensitive), where you feel she will not be able to cope but she ultimately comes through. She is able to deal with everything. Nothing was disturbing except the underwater sequences...

So the backdrop of season two is Mumbai floods and there are many underwater sequences. That must be some experience?

It was really challenging for me because I don't know how to swim (laughs). I am scared of water. I was worrying about it since the beginning of the schedule. Also, we practised in a swimming pool that they had created on set.

From mainstream to parallel, and big screen to OTT you’ve covered the entire spectrum. As an actor, is your preparation different for projects like Wake up Sid, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Mumbai Diaries?

At the end of the day you have to act but yes, the flavour is different. It depends on the director and set up. With big budget films, you get more time. It's more relaxed, you are not in a hurry that you have to finish the film in twenty days and you get a better vanity van (laughs). But these are superficial things otherwise the process remains the same. You still have to become someone else and perform in front of the camera and with your co-actors.

You have directed the wonderful A Death in the Gunj (2017) and then The Mirror (Lust Stories 2). Do you consider yourself more of a director than an actor?

I am primarily an actor. These are the stories I got obsessed with so I wanted them out of my system. Once in a while if I feel there's a story I am dying to tell, like in A Death in the Gunj, I had become obsessed with Shubhru's character. I used to get scared at night while writing that character.

You have worked with directors like Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar. Being a director yourself did you ever feel that this particular scene should be done in a different way? Is there a tussle in your mind?

Yes, I remember it happened initially. Now it doesn't because we have also evolved and more realistic films are being made. But when I began in 2004-05, there were sometimes unrealistic films. I used to feel like why is this director doing this scene or this costume is so unrealistic. But that was also the time when I learnt the art of switching off. In the midst of a chaos that is a film set, you only have to focus on your job and understand that everything else is irrelevant. This is the art of detachment that I find very useful in life too.

What are your next projects?

As an actor there's my mother's film The Rapist that won an award at Busan International Film Festival. It’s now going to play at MAMI festival in Mumbai this month. I am very excited about it. Then there a series I am really excited about. It’s called Killer Soup with Manoj Bajpayee directed by Abhishek Chaubey and then Life In A Metro 2.