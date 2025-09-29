A famous Arab epic stages a comeback after 25 years

In an atmosphere filled with excitement and driven by a passion for heritage art, the private rehearsal of the play Al-Zeer Salem witnessed lively interactions that revealed a grand theatrical production reviving one of the most important Arab epics.

Amid the backstage training, lighting, and performance trials, the team was keen on presenting a complete artistic experience that reflects the depth of heritage and the spirit of the story, bringing to mind historical events known for their deep conflicts, bravery, and loyalty to ethics and tribes.

Al-Zeer Salem returns to the stage to revive one of the greatest Arab epics associated with loyalty, courage, and revenge, inspired by the story of the poet and knight Abu Layla Al-Muhallal, known as Al-Zeer Salem, who waged the Basus War seeking revenge for his brother, Kaleeb. The play combines the depth of heritage with the power of storytelling while raising contemporary questions about the futility of conflict and the meaning of forgiveness, offering audiences a unique theatrical experience that merges entertainment with profound human values.

During an exclusive backstage tour, City Times met with the director Sloum Haddad, who said the idea of reviving Al-Zeer Salem came 25 years after the famous television production. He noted that Local Media Company adopted the project in a theatrical format that combines the intimacy of the theatre with the spirit of television.

Preserving the spirit of the original

Haddad said every art form has conditions that determine its success, and the challenge lies in preserving the spirit of the original work while presenting it in modern theatrical language. He emphasised his aim was to deliver a fully integrated production, with meticulous music and strong acting performances. He also noted that this is his first experience in theatrical direction, yet he is exerting his utmost effort to ensure the play is distinguished and worthy of theatre audiences.

Actor Abed Fahd said that the most remarkable aspect of this production is its commemoration, celebrating the revival of the famous TV work The Basus War — Al-Zeer Salem after several years, marking its silver jubilee. Fahd expressed his great happiness in partnering with Sloum Haddad, recalling their collaboration a quarter-century ago on a script by the late Munther Adoun, and also commemorating the late director Hatem Ali.

Fahd added that returning to the theatre represents an adventure and a renewal of life, away from the monotony of some television works. He noted that the script is precise and delivers a concentrated theatrical performance that combines dramatic depth with theatrical excitement on the stage of the Abu Dhabi National Theatre.

Actress Maryam Ali, who plays Jalila, explained that her character experiences a deep personal struggle linked to the tribal conflict between her tribe, Bakr, and her husband’s tribe. This conflict forces her to make difficult choices constantly, especially regarding her son, who grows up carrying a desire for revenge, while she tries to protect him and influence his future path.

She added that the play carries an important human message, presenting popular heritage through theatre and promoting the idea of ending the cycle of bloodshed, emphasising that humans are meant to live freely and with dignity, and that wars and bloodshed cannot continue like an unending waterfall or a river in full flow. She confirmed that the play condenses events compared to the 30-episode TV series, with some musical changes and new details suitable for theatre while keeping the main characters intact to maintain the spirit of the heritage story.

Ibrahim Salem, who plays the narrator, explained that his role bridges the time from Al-Zeer’s youth to the loss and return of memory. He described working with masters like Sloum Haddad, Abed Fahd, Maryam Ali, and Basel Yakhour as an incredible learning experience, where the extensive expertise of these actors helped young performers reach the highest level of professionalism. He emphasized that theater remains a living message to the audience, capable of influencing behavior and life paths, noting that theater has existed for over 2,500 years and holds a significant place in human culture, receiving substantial support in the UAE, particularly from His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi for culture and theatre in Sharjah.

Emirati actress Amal Mohamed expressed her happiness to be part of this magnificent epic, alongside her colleagues from Syria, led by Sloum Haddad. She said she felt honoured to portray Zahra, Al-Zeer Salem’s sister, considering this experience a valuable addition to her career after previous comedic and tragic theatre experiences. She emphasised that launching the play from Abu Dhabi adds a special value to the production and prepares the audience to witness a work worthy of the epic’s history, preserving its heritage and authenticity.

Actor Khaled Shabat noted that transforming the text from a TV work into a theatrical play represents a rich experience, especially since he has been following these characters for a quarter-century. He highlighted that the continued presence of these characters in the public consciousness places a great responsibility on actors to preserve their depth and richness, praising Sloum Haddad’s supervision, which provides key guidance for each character. He added that the play is full of numerous details and thrilling events, placing the biggest responsibility on them to delight the audience.

Al-Zeer Salem offers a fully integrated artistic experience, returning to the original values, customs, and traditions of the Arab world, employing the power of performance, precise direction, and depth of story and text. The play demonstrates the resilience of Arab heritage, that remains influential on stage to this day, while delivering profound messages to contemporary audiences about courage, loyalty, forgiveness, and the importance of ending cycles of revenge and conflict.

With its launch at the Abu Dhabi National Theatre on October 3 and 4, Al-Zeer Salem represents a rich experience that blends entertainment and education, heritage and the present, offering the audience a complete theatrical performance that highlights the value of art in conveying and preserving folk tales for future generations. The play serves as a bridge between the past and present, between human values and heritage that always remain vibrant.