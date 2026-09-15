'The Pitt', 'Widow's Bay' win big at 78th Emmy Awards

Quirky horror series "Widow's Bay" cleaned up at Monday's Emmys, setting a new record for the most awards won by a comedy in a single year, as gritty hospital show "The Pitt" won again for best drama.

Apple TV's "Widow's Bay," which stars Matthew Rhys as the leader of an isolated New England island that appears to be haunted, emerged as one of the most talked-about debut series of the year, and now has the trophies to back up the buzz.

With 14 total awards, "Widow's Bay" bested the previous record for a comedy set just last year by Seth Rogen's Hollywood satire "The Studio," also from Apple.

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Rhys, Kate O'Flynn and Stephen Root all claimed acting prizes for their roles in the hit show.

Rhys — a winner for best drama actor for "The Americans" in 2018 — earned his first comedy Emmy and also triumphed as lead actor in a limited series for his sinister turn in "The Beast in Me". He earned the best comedy series prize in his role as producer.

The strong night for "Widow's Bay" meant disappointment for "Hacks", the already decorated tale of a stand-up comedian trying to revive her career and the dysfunctional millennial assistant who helps her.

But its star Jean Smart repeated as best comedy actress — her fifth award for the series in as many seasons.

"What a ride this has been!" Smart said.

The win was her eighth acting Emmy, tying her with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman for the most ever by a performer.

Minutes later, Allison Janney equalled the record with her win for best drama supporting actress for "The Diplomat".

Host Mariska Hargitay, the "Law and Order: SVU" star, opened the gala with song and dance, belting out a "I Love TV Screens" parody of Joan Jett's classic "I Love Rock 'n' Roll".

And she recruited her superstar friends to do pre-taped segments, including New York Knicks basketball champion Jalen Brunson and none other than Taylor Swift.

The pop titan's taped sketch drew laughs for its insider industry jokes.

'The Pitt' repeats as best drama

"The Pitt" won its second consecutive Emmy for best drama. The smash series follows stressed workers in a Pittsburgh emergency room, with each episode unfolding in real time.

Tackling everything from abortion rights to immigration crackdowns to mass shootings, the hit had led all shows with 25 nominations, and clocked six statuettes by night's close.

Star Noah Wyle, who has racked up many awards for his leading role, won his second straight acting prize, and took home another statuette for best series as one of its producers.

"I grew up in LA. I'm a Hollywood kid. I was raised on a television, and movie theaters were my place of worship. This is all I've ever wanted to do and this is the only club I've ever wanted to join. Thank you for accepting me," Wyle told the audience.

"Pluribus" star Rhea Seehorn nabbed the statuette for best actress in a drama.

HBO Max's "DTF St Louis" — the tale of a middle-aged love triangle gone wrong — won the night's top limited series prize, bringing its total to seven.

And Sally Field notched the award for best actress in a limited series or television movie, for her turn in "Remarkably Bright Creatures".

The beloved performer gave a fiery speech that offered thinly veiled criticism of efforts to merge Paramount and Warner Bros.

"Our diversity, our unique storytelling matters. We can't let those voices be silenced or compromised or merged," Field said.

Dolly tribute

The 78th Emmy Awards gala featured a tribute to late country music icon Dolly Parton, who was also an Emmy winner.

"She was genuine and humble, supportive and blisteringly funny," said Field, her co-star in the film "Steel Magnolias", who then introduced country singer Reba McEntire to sing "Appalachian Memories".

Noah Kahan sang "Bridge Over Troubled Water" during the broadcast's In Memoriam segment, which included a heartfelt remembrance of Catherine O'Hara including an onstage appearance by Macaulay Culkin, her co-star in the "Home Alone" movies, and her "Schitt's Creek" castmates Annie Murphy and Dan Levy.

Jamie Lee Curtis delivered a tearful homage to Rob Reiner, calling the late filmmaker and actor — who won a posthumous Emmy for a guest spot on "The Bear"" — "generous and kind and funny as hell".

The gala was heavy on TV nostalgia, with "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz and "Charlie's Angels" legends Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd, and Jaclyn Smith among the presenters.