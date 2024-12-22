75th Berlin International Film Festival: Tilda Swinton to receive honorary Golden Bear

British actress Tilda Swinton. Photo: AFP

Tilda Swinton, who is known for working in The Deep End, Vanilla Sky, Adaptation, and Young Adam, is all set to receive an honorary Golden Bear at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival.

She will receive an honorary Golden Bear for her lifetime achievement. The award will be presented at the opening ceremony of the Berlinale Palast on February 13, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The range of Tilda Swinton's work is breathtaking," said Berlinale festival director Tricia Tuttle. "She brings so much humanity, compassion, intelligence, humour and style, and she expands our ideas of the world through her work. Tilda is one of our modern filmmaking idols, and has also long been part of the Berlinale family. We are delighted to be able to present her with this Honorary Golden Bear."

Swinton has been a prominent face at the Berlinale for decades, appearing in 26 films that have aired in various sections over the years. Highlights include Derek Jarman's Caravaggio, which won the Silver Bear at the 1986 Berlinale, Wes Anderson's Grand Budapest Hotel, which opened the 2014 festival, and the Coen brothers' 2016 Berlinale opening Hail, Cesar!. In 2009, she served as president of the Berlin competition jury.