72nd National Film Awards announced: Mammootty-Kartik Aaryan share top acting honour

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced today at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. Several films and artistes across languages were honoured for their contributions to filmmaking.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's performance in Chandu Champion earned him the Best Actor award; he shared the title with Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty for Bramayugam.

Actor Yami Gautam's action political thriller film 'Article 370' emerged as the biggest winner at the 72nd National Film Awards, taking home the prestigious Best Feature Film honour.

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Set in the scenic backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, the film is based on the landmark revocation of Article 370, which guaranteed special constitutional privileges to the erstwhile state.

Nag Ashwin's Telugu sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD' won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Tamil film 'Captain Miller' received the Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values award.

In the technical categories, Shashwat Sachdev won the Best Music Director award for composing the music for 'Article 370'. R Kalaivannan was honoured with the Best Editing award for the Tamil film 'Amaran'.

The Best Direction award went to Rajkumar Periasamy for the Tamil film 'Amaran', adding another major accolade to the film's tally.

In the costume design category, Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma won the Best Costume Designer award for 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

Vijay Ganguly was honoured with the Best Choreography award for 'Stree 2', while Manas Choudhary won the Best Sound Design award for Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

The Best Hindi Film award went to 'Srikanth', directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

In the regional cinema category, 'Mithya (Illusion)', directed by Sumanth Bhat, was named Best Kannada Film.

The National Film Awards, presented annually by the Government of India, honour artistic and technical excellence in Indian cinema across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. The 72nd edition celebrated films certified during the eligibility period, recognising outstanding achievements across multiple languages and genres.

[With ANI inputs]