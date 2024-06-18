6 of the coolest summer camps in Dubai

BOUNCE Summer Camp

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 5:54 PM

There’s something epically cool about jumping onto a trampoline and letting all that energy out. Get the kids moving when you enrol them in the Summer Camp at BOUNCE, where they’ll learn fun tricks as they hop around, make new friends and play games such as the egg and spoon race, tug of war, and red light-green light.

From Dh210 (half-day, daily) or Dh300 (full day, daily). Jun 24-Aug 29, Mon-Fri, 8am-1.30pm or 8am-5pm. Various locations across Dubai. Call 04 3049333 to book your kid’s spot.

Dubai Mall Summer Camp

The only problem with this season special is that the kids may not want it to end. As part of this four-day camp, kids will enjoy their sessions at KidZania, watch movies in Reel Cinemas, play games at Play DXB, skate away at Dubai Ice Rink, see the view from At The Top Burj Khalifa, and hang out with fishes and other marine animals at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. This one’s best for kids aged 7 to 14. Children aged 3 to 6 years old can participate, but must be accompanied by an adult.

Dh699 (without food); Dh799 (with food). Jul 1-Aug 29, Mon-Thu, 9am-3pm. Dubai Mall.

Scafa, The School of Culinary and Finishing Arts

Have a mini-masterchef in your home? Nurture and nourish your child’s cooking dreams by enrolling them in the summer camp at Scafa. From the fundamentals of cooking to baking and pastry making, kids (aged 4 to 14) will get a good starting point in the kitchen. They’ll also learn knife skills and safety in the kitchen. Get ready for some tasty takeaways.

From Dh267.75 (for one day). July 1-19, Jul 22-Aug 9, and Aug 12-Aug 30, 2pm-5pm. Jumeirah Lake Towers. WhatsApp 050 8762955 to enlist.

Green Planet Dubai

Looking to engage the kids in off-screen activities? Then, perhaps this one will work for you. Dubai’s only indoor rainforest will become the grounds for summer escapades for the young ones aged five to 12. The five-hour-a-day, four days a week camp features welcome games, morning warm-up sessions, meet and greets with furry friends, reptile interactions and a fun scavenger hunt.

Dh750 (one-week package). Jul 8-Aug 22, Mon-Thu, 9am-2pm. City Walk - Al Wasl. Call 800 7699 for more information or head to thegreenplanetdubai.com to book a slot.

Fun Robotics