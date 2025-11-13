6 fun things to do in Dubai this weekend: Polo parties, pizza nights, yoga with a view and more

Dubai’s weekend calendar is brimming with energy, style, and sunshine this November. Whether you’re in the mood to unwind with a yoga session overlooking the Arabian Gulf, socialise with your furry friend over comfort food, or soak up the glamour of a polo match and fashion show, there’s something for everyone. From free fitness sessions to indulgent dining pop-ups, here are six of the best ways to spend your weekend across the city:

Serenity meets skyline

Talise Spa at Madinat Jumeirah reintroduces Yoga at the Balloons, a tranquil Sunday morning experience blending wellness and indulgence. Running weekly until April 30, 2026, guests can enjoy a guided hatha yoga session led by resident yogi Kajal Thakur on the scenic fifth-floor terrace of Jumeirah Al Qasr, overlooking the Arabian Gulf. The experience continues with a wholesome breakfast buffet at Balloons at the Palace, featuring nourishing pastries, vegan chia puddings, and fresh smoothies. Priced at Dh350 per person, this limited-capacity event offers a peaceful start to the week in one of Dubai’s most picturesque settings.

Chill out with your pup

Head to Urban Bar & Kitchen (UBK), the neighbourhood hotspot known for its welcoming atmosphere and hearty comfort food, for a laid-back outing with your furry friend. Every Sunday and Monday from 12pm to 7pm, dog owners can unwind over good food and beverages with 30 per cent off, while their pets enjoy a social outdoor setting designed just for them.

New season of Party at the Polo

One of Dubai’s most glamorous outdoor events, Party at the Polo, returns to Al Habtoor Polo Resort this winter, promising a vibrant blend of sport, fashion, and entertainment. Running every Saturday afternoon until April 2026, the IFZA-presented affair transforms the polo field into a chic social hub with themed celebrations inspired by global cultures, from Arabic elegance to Bollywood flair. Guests can expect live entertainment, gourmet dining, and picture-perfect moments set against lush green fields. This season introduces the exclusive Chukka Club for VVIPs, offering front-row views, premium dining, and curated experiences. Packages start from Dh390, with tickets available from November 15 at partyatthepolo.com.

Friday nights get a slice of fun

A Normal Day in Dar Wasl Mall is serving up a laid-back Neapolitan Pizza Pop-Up every Friday from 7pm to 10pm, turning its cosy bistro into a neighbourhood pizza haven. Forget the fuss — this is pizza done simply and deliciously, with creative twists like the Star-shaped Margherita with mozzarella-stuffed crust, the truffle-topped Tartuffon, and a spicy pepperoni with honey drizzle. Dine in for the full bistro vibe or order on Deliveroo for the ultimate “Netflix and pie” night.

Attend a fashion show and beauty pageant

The spotlight turns to the Grand Excelsior Hotel, Bur Dubai, on November 15 for Glam Icon UAE 2025, a dazzling fusion of fashion show, beauty pageant, and exhibition. Kicking off at 10am with an exhibition and culminating in the main event at 7pm, the showcase will feature leading designers, models, and beauty talents, celebrating Dubai’s flair for fashion, creativity, and glamour in one unforgettable free-to-attend evening.

Free padel sessions at Bluewaters

As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Bluewaters transforms into a vibrant fitness hub this November with free padel sessions at the Neon Padel Courts. In collaboration with the World Padel Academy, the month-long event invites visitors to stay active with fun, social matches set against Bluewaters’ glowing backdrop. Available throughout November at The Wharf, the sessions are free to join, making it the perfect way to move, play, and stay energised.