Six exciting things to do this weekend in the UAE: From Netflix gelato to karaoke nights

Looking for fresh plans this weekend? From Netflix-inspired gelato and British classics to karaoke nights and gourmet pizzas, the UAE is buzzing with new experiences worth checking out. Whether you’re in the mood for a sweet indulgence, a lively night out, or a refined culinary affair, here are some of the best things to do across Dubai and Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Sing, dance, and brunch

Starting September 5, Lucky Voice Dubai is transforming Friday nights with MTROX Musical Theatre — a weekly series packed with themed performances, karaoke, and interactive fun. Expect everything from Broadway hits and ‘90s throwbacks to musical bingo mashups, paired with a three-hour brunch (Dh250) including unlimited food and drinks. Running every Friday until November 28, it’s the ultimate night out for music lovers who want to sing, dance, and join the show.

Grab a slice

Dubai’s beloved Blu Pizzeria has just opened its biggest outlet yet on Al Saadiyat Island, serving up wood-fired Neapolitan sourdough pizzas with a Middle Eastern twist. Founded by Emirati entrepreneur Abdelrahman Alteneiji, the homegrown brand is known for flavour-packed favourites like the Spicy Pepperoni with hot honey, Musakhan pizza with chicken and sumac, and indulgent Short Ribs. The new 5,000-square-foot seaside space also debuts three exclusive dishes — including a signature appetiser, a limited-edition pizza, and a creative tiramisu — making it the perfect spot to celebrate the weekend with friends.

Scoop up Netflix-inspired gelato

Gelateria La Romana UAE has teamed up with Netflix to launch four limited-edition gelato flavours available until November. Inspired by hit shows, the lineup includes Netflix Popcorn & Chill, Stranger Banana Split (Stranger Things), Dalgona Biscuit (Squid Game), and Gum Gum Choco Berry (ONE PIECE). Available across all seven La Romana outlets, it’s the perfect sweet treat for both gelato lovers and binge-watchers.

Indulge in eggless desserts

Born from a home kitchen experiment, GlazeStory has grown into a gourmet dessert brand redefining indulgence with 100 per cent eggless treats. Expect bold fusion bakes that blend global flavours with local twists — from gooey cookies like Kunafa Krunch and Nutella Nest, to decadent brownies, playful cupcakes, layered jars, and statement cakes such as the 24-Layer Viral Vault and Gulab Glaze Cheesecake. Every bite is crafted to surprise and delight, making it perfect for gifting, celebrations, or simply reating yourself.

Feast on Beef Wellington

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk’s signature gastropub, The Nine, is bringing a British classic to the spotlight with its new Saturday Welly Club. Starting September 6, guests can tuck into Beef Wellington carved tableside, served with whipped potato, onion marmalade, beef jus, and Yorkshire pudding — all paired with a glass of red grape for Dh195. Available every Saturday from 12.30pm, it’s a refined yet hearty dining experience perfect for sharing with family or friends.

Thrilling weekends

Make your long weekend unforgettable at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts with a 2-for-1 ticket deal for Dh295, valid until 7 September. Choose any two parks—MOTIONGATE Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND Dubai, or LEGOLAND Water Park —a nd enjoy DreamWorks adventures, football legends, thrilling kids’ activities at Neon Galaxy, and tasty treats. Guests can hop between parks with free buggies and buses and shop with up to 50% off at retail outlets. Don’t miss this chance for double the fun in one adventure-filled destination. Book now at dubaiparksandresorts.com.