6 exciting things to do in the UAE from October 10-12

Looking to make the most of the weekend? Whether you’re chasing family fun, a culinary escape, or a new hangout to explore, this weekend in the UAE has something for everyone. From the launch of Dubai’s newest arcade playground to a galactic adventure at Expo City, elegant French dining, and a meaningful Pinktober celebration — here are the top six experiences to add to your plans from October 10 to 12.

Unlimited games for a year

Dubai’s newest entertainment hotspot, Black Bunny, officially opens its doors in Al Quoz on October 11 — and it’s set to be a playground for all ages. The vibrant, neon-lit venue brings together classic arcade games, immersive VR rides, mini go-karts, a soft play zone, bowling, billiards, trampolines, and even a soon-to-open laser tag arena under one energetic roof. Originally from India, the brand’s cheeky tuxedo-wearing mascot makes surprise appearances across the space, adding to the fun. With its bold street art, buzzing atmosphere, and a café serving pizza, coffee, and sweet treats, Black Bunny is the ultimate weekend hangout for families and friends. To sweeten the deal, this Saturday, the first 100 guests get a full year of unlimited games. Terms and conditions apply.

Blast Off at Alif Galactic Adventure

Turn half-term into a cosmic journey at Expo City Dubai, where the Alif Galactic Adventure is taking families on an out-of-this-world experience for two weekends only — October 11–12 and 18–19, from 10am to 6pm. For just Dh50 per person (free for kids under 3), visitors get full access to Alif’s immersive space exhibition plus a galaxy of hands-on activities. Launch your own hydro rocket, master the Space Docking Simulator, create celestial art at the Nebula & Asteroid workshop, or join the Parachute Camp to simulate spacecraft landings. Little explorers can enjoy cosmic tales and colouring at the Cosmic Corner. A perfect blend of fun and discovery, this limited-time event promises a stellar family day out. Tickets available at alif.expocitydubai.com.

Savour the art of living

In the heart of Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue, La Maison Ani brings the timeless charm of French gastronomy to life. Conceptualised by Chef Izu Ani, this elegant destination blends the warmth of a Parisian home with the finesse of French culinary artistry. Mornings begin with the scent of freshly baked croissants and artisanal baguettes at the boulangerie, while afternoons invite leisurely brasserie lunches featuring seasonal tartines, salads, and seafood. As evening falls, the space transforms into a refined dining haven serving Chef Izu’s signature creations — from Fillet de Boeuf Grillé to Sole Meunière — perfectly paired with fine beverages. To end on a sweet note, the dessert menu celebrates French indulgence with Crème brûlée, Mille-Feuille, and more.

Go pink for a cause

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers is turning pink this October with a series of special dining experiences and themed creations under the global Pinktober initiative. Throughout the month, guests can enjoy a variety of pink-inspired dishes and drinks — from Pinkcolada cocktails and Pink Burgers to Pink Doughnuts and Pink Shortcake — available across the hotel’s restaurants and outlets. Highlights include Pink Brunches on October 11, and limited-edition Pink Pins (Dh15), with proceeds supporting the Al Jalila Foundation in advancing breast cancer research and patient care. Whether you’re indulging in sweet treats or hearty bites, every purchase helps support a meaningful cause.

New captivating destination in town

The wait is finally over — TATTU Dubai has officially opened, marking the international debut of the award-winning, UK-born modern Asian dining concept. Perched atop Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection, soon to be the world’s tallest hotel, the venue offers breathtaking 360-degree views of Dubai Harbour and the city skyline. The stunning new destination spans three distinct levels — TATTU Restaurant & Bar (Level 74), TATTU Sky Pool (Level 76), and TATTU Sky Lounge (Level 81) — each blending immersive design with elevated dining and sensorial storytelling. With its striking interiors, bold flavours, and unparalleled ambience, TATTU Dubai promises to be one of the city’s most captivating new hotspots. Reservations are now open.

Relax and dine al fresco

alara has reopened at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, offering a laid-back al fresco dining experience with stunning views of the Museum of the Future. The urban majlis features reimagined interiors, lush greenery, and an updated menu, including a live-at-the-table grilling experience, mezze, and the signature Kunafa with Dubai pistachio ice cream. Guests can enjoy live oud performances every Thursday to Saturday evening, engage in board games like Backgammon and Chess, or explore the Urban Majlis Sharing Menu from Dh228 per person. Blending shared dining, entertainment, and workshops, alara is the perfect spot to connect, unwind, and savour the moment.