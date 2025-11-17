  • search in Khaleej Times
4 Emirati films to feature at Gulf Film Festival in Oman

Published: Mon 17 Nov 2025, 3:13 PM

The UAE Ministry of Culture announced its participation in the fifth edition of the Gulf Film Festival, hosted by Oman on November 16, 2025 to 19 November, 2025 presenting a compelling line-up of four Emirati films that showcase the dynamic growth of the UAE’s film industry and its leading role in shaping the Gulf’s cultural landscape.

Asma Al Hammadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the National Identity and Arts Sector, highlighted the film industry as a vital pillar of the UAE’s creative economy and an important driver in promoting and preserving the nation’s cultural identity.

“Our participation in this festival reflects the Ministry of Culture’s commitment to empowering Emirati filmmakers and honouring their achievements,” she said.

The UAE film line-up includes “HOBA” by director Majid Al Ansari, a psychological horror thriller; “Al Eid Eiden” by Maitha Alawadi, a joint Emirati Saudi comedy; “Zamjara” by Alwiya Thani, a human drama exploring the struggle between ambition and self; and “Birthday Girl” by Bader Mohamed, a dramatic comedy.

The Gulf Film Festival is a biennial cultural event jointly organised by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to foster artistic and cultural exchange and to support the regional film industry. The festival features screenings of feature films and short documentaries, along with seminars, workshops, and discussions with leading filmmakers.

The Ministry of Culture’s participation in this edition underscores its ongoing commitment to supporting Gulf cinema. Abu Dhabi hosted the festival’s third edition in 2016.