'30 Days 30 Stories' celebrates inspiring women through art and storytelling

The project spotlighted 30 remarkable women whose stories of strength and purpose were shared across 30 days, culminating in an award ceremony and story exhibition

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 1:57 PM

The “30 Days 30 Stories” initiative by Funun Arts Group celebrated women’s empowerment, resilience, and creativity in the UAE.

Conceptualised by Shiba Khan, the project spotlighted 30 remarkable women whose stories of strength and purpose were shared across 30 days, culminating in an award ceremony and story exhibition that captured their journeys through art, music, and dialogue.

The evening also marked the launch of Funun Arts Group’s first Coffee Table Book, 30 Days 30 Stories, unveiled by the Khan Sisters’ mother, and the debut of an accompanying podcast series featuring intimate conversations with the honorees.

“This is not just an initiative, it’s an experience,” said Shiba and Farah Khan, celebrating real women and their untold stories.

The success of 30 Days 30 Stories was made possible through the support of partners, sponsors, and collaborators, including WKND Magazine, Khaleej Times, and the Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre, whose shared vision helped transform an idea into an enduring movement celebrating women’s stories and the power of creativity.