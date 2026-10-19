3 detained for shooting involving Tiger Shroff; alleged link to Lawrence Bishnoi

After a firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, three accused were detained, including a minor. They will be handed over to Mumbai Police, according to Rajasthan's Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam.

The three accused were identified as Rehan alias Sukka of Haryana, Hritik Kurmi alias Roshan of Bihar, and a minor.

Police received information in the morning that the three primary suspects were travelling by train and were expected to arrive in Kota, Gautam said, adding that the team "set a trap" in 15 minutes of receiving information, and searched the entire train.

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Gautam further confirmed that initial investigation had shown that the shooters were linked to gangster Anil Pandit, who was affiliated with another infamous Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has gained worldwide notoriety.

"Weapons have not been found yet", Gautam said, adding that the accused's "plan was to escape to Nepal."

The accused will be interrogated to determine what they did with the weapons, and appropriate legal action will follow, she added

According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place at around 7pm on Sunday when Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Juhu. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor's car. While the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger's residence on Sunday night following the incident. Shinde said the actor had suffered injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass fragments. He also said that Tiger and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident and assured them of the state government's support.

Speaking about the incident, Shinde said, "Strict action will be taken, and threats against public figures will not be tolerated."