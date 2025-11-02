Korean actor, idol Taecyeon announces marriage to 'non-celebrity' girlfriend

Korean actor and K-pop idol Ok Taecyeon is getting married! His agency, 51K, announced on November 1 that the 36-year-old star will be tying the knot with longtime girlfriend.

The agency said that the wedding would be held in Seoul next spring, without disclosing the venue or exact date. The wedding will be a small one, with only close friends and relatives in attendance.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Handwritten letter

The actor also took to Instagram to share the news through a heartfelt handwritten letter to his fans, looking back on his years in the spotlight.

"I wanted to share my news first with my fans, who have always cared for and supported me, before anyone else, which is why I’ve picked up my pen," the letter began.

Taecyeon went on to talk about the K-pop group he is still a part of — 2PM. He thanked his fans, saying that he was only able to come this far since he made his debut — at the age of 19 — because of them.

"I have promised to spend the rest of my life with one person who has understood and trusted me for a long time. We plan to walk the path of life together while becoming pillars of support for one another in the future," he said. Thanking the fans again, he confirmed that he will continue his activities as a member of 2PM and as an actor.

He signed off with a sweet plea to fans to take care of their health as the weather turns cold.

Relationship with 'non-celebrity'

51K first confirmed that the star was in a relationship back in 2020. The agency said that they would not reveal any private details about Taeceyon's girlfriend since she was not a celebrity.

Rumours about an engagement started emerging when pictures of Taecyeon kneeling down in front of his girlfriend in Paris were circulated online. These pictures have since been deleted, and 51K said that they were simply snaps from a birthday celebration, not a proposal. However, fans were not convinced, since the pictures included a closeup of a diamond ring.

Idol-turned-actor

Taecyeon made his debut with 2PM, a group formed under one of the biggest music labels in South Korea, JYP Entertainment. The group gained international acclaim, even after a falling out that led member Jay Park to leave the group and go solo.

Since then, the members have gone on to pursue different projects including acting. Taecyeon in particular has made a name for himself as a skilled drama actor, portraying diverse roles in popular shows such as 'Vincenzo' and 'Bring It On, Ghost'.