24-year-old influencer dies after trying to eat 10kg of food while streaming

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 1:56 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 2:48 PM

A 24-year-old competitive eater has died after attempting to consume 10 kilos of food in one sitting.

The Chinese influencer known as Pan Xiaoting was known for her long videos (some of which lasted about 10 hours). During these sessions, she tried to eat copious amounts of food. She is part of a trend of 'Mukbang', where people eat food on camera while interacting with their fans in real time.

The fatal 'Mukbang' session occurred on July 14.

When authorities did an autopsy, they found the former waitress' stomach was left "deformed" and full of "undigested food," TimesNow reported.

Pan, who was known for her voracious appetite, had previously been hospitalised for gastrointestinal bleeding.

Social media was rife with comments once news of her death spread. One user called her "literally a victim of gluttony" while another said: "I'll never understand why anyone would want to watch someone eat."