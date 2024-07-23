E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

24-year-old influencer dies after trying to eat 10kg of food while streaming

Pan Xiaoting was attempting to livestream herself eating around 10 kilos of food

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 1:56 PM

Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 2:48 PM

A 24-year-old competitive eater has died after attempting to consume 10 kilos of food in one sitting.

The Chinese influencer known as Pan Xiaoting was known for her long videos (some of which lasted about 10 hours). During these sessions, she tried to eat copious amounts of food. She is part of a trend of 'Mukbang', where people eat food on camera while interacting with their fans in real time.


The fatal 'Mukbang' session occurred on July 14.

When authorities did an autopsy, they found the former waitress' stomach was left "deformed" and full of "undigested food," TimesNow reported.


Pan, who was known for her voracious appetite, had previously been hospitalised for gastrointestinal bleeding.

Social media was rife with comments once news of her death spread. One user called her "literally a victim of gluttony" while another said: "I'll never understand why anyone would want to watch someone eat."

Another added: "That's terrible. Why do people try and glorify obesity these days?”

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment