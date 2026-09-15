Comedian Meg Stalter dresses as life-sized Emmy statuette on 2026 Emmys red carpet

Meg Stalter took inspiration from the award itself for her 2026 Emmys look, arriving on the red carpet dressed as a life-sized Emmy statuette.

The Hacks actress stepped out in a gold metallic gown designed to resemble the famous trophy, complete with a structured wing-like detail behind her shoulders and a matching gold headpiece.

Meg completed the transformation by covering her face, arms and upper body in gold body paint, making the reference clear as she posed on the red carpet.

Her appearance came as Hacks returned to the Emmys with several nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Stalter plays Kayla Schaefer in the HBO Max comedy alongside Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. She has been part of the series since its first season and became a series regular in season three.

The actress has also become known for taking a playful approach to red carpet dressing.

At the 2024 Emmys, she arrived in a red lace dress with a matching bag bearing the words “Kamala Harris”, while other appearances have seen her experiment with similarly unconventional looks.

This time, however, Stalter kept the joke closely tied to the ceremony itself, turning one of television’s most recognisable awards into her red carpet outfit.

Her gold look stood out among the arrivals at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with Stalter quite literally dressing for the award she and her Hacks co-stars were there to celebrate.