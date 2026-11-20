The 2026 CMA Awards are set to bring together some of country music's biggest names on November 18, with Taylor Swift, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert among the artists scheduled to perform.

Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the ceremony will mark its 60th anniversary, with Wilson returning as host for the third consecutive year.

One of the night's most anticipated performances will come from Taylor, who is returning to the CMA Awards stage for the first time in 13 years.

The singer last performed at the ceremony in 2013, when she joined Vince Gill and Alison Krauss for a performance of Red. This year, she is also nominated for Single of the Year for I Knew It, I Knew You.

The Country Music Association announced a lineup that also includes Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Megan Moroney, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, The Red Clay Strays, Vince Gill and Zach Top.

Mumford & Sons will make their CMA Awards debut alongside Chris Stapleton, who is also set to perform with Stephen Wilson Jr.

The evening will feature two special tributes, including one honouring country music legend Dolly Parton and her contributions to the industry.

Another tribute will celebrate Brooks & Dunn, who are receiving this year's CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, HARDY and Marcus King will come together for a performance dedicated to the duo.

According to People, Cody Johnson was originally scheduled to perform at the ceremony but later withdrew.

Beyond the performances, several celebrities will take to the stage as presenters, including Glen Powell, Jessica Chastain, Michael Bublé, Shaboozey, Martina McBride and Carly Pearce.

Ella Langley leads this year's nominations with nine, while Miranda Lambert follows with seven. Kacey Musgraves has five nominations, with Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. receiving four each.

The 2026 CMA Awards will air at 5am UAE time on November 19, which is 8pm Eastern Time on November 18 in the US.