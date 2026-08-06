Hollywood is back in the billion-dollar business: The films driving 2026's box-office comeback

For a while, it felt like the billion‑dollar movie was an endangered species. Post‑pandemic market volatility, streaming wars and franchise fatigue turned what used to be Hollywood’s favourite flex into a rare feat. But 2026 is telling a different story.

By August, the global box office has already welcomed four billion‑dollar hits, with more inching towards the milestone. Analysts say this resurgence of mega‑grossers is pushing the theatrical industry towards its strongest year since before Covid and crucially, the success is spread across different genres and studios.

Here’s a closer look at the films that have actually done it:

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The year’s first billion‑dollar film wasn’t a superhero or a legacy sequel, it was a video‑game adaptation. Universal’s The Super Mario Galaxy Movie became 2026’s inaugural member of the billion‑dollar club, solidifying the Super Mario franchise as the first video‑game film series with at least two $1 billion entries.

The film’s global haul sits at roughly 1 billion dollars, driven by a broad family audience and the brand’s multi‑generational appeal. It’s a clear signal that when game adaptations showcase colourful world‑building and storytelling, audiences are more than willing to show up and keep coming back.

Michael: A biopic rewrites box‑office history

If Super Mario was the surprise genre winner, Michael is the year’s most radical success story. The musical biopic about Michael Jackson has crossed the billion‑dollar mark worldwide, making it the first biographical film ever to do so.

Variety reported that Michael has cleared 1 billion dollars globally off an estimated production budget of 155 million dollars, turning a mid‑range spend into a blockbuster‑level payday.

Commercially, the biopic also demonstrated that music‑driven storytelling — when built around a globally recognised icon and packaged accordingly — can claim space traditionally reserved for superheroes and animated tentpoles.

Toy Story 5

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 has sailed past 1 billion dollars worldwide, becoming the third Toy Story film to achieve that milestone after Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4. Coverage in The Statesman confirmed the film’s billion‑plus global tally and noted that it currently ranks as 2026’s highest‑grossing movie to date.

For studios, Pixar’s achievement is a reminder that animated storytelling continues to be a cornerstone of global box‑office.

Spider‑Man: Brand New Day

If there was any lingering doubt about superhero fatigue, Spider‑Man: Brand New Day has offered a very expensive rebuttal.

Sony and Marvel’s latest Peter Parker outing, starring Tom Holland with Zendaya and Sadie Sink, vaulted past 1 billion dollars at the global box office in just six days of release. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the film crossed the billion threshold at the second‑fastest pace in history, behind only Avengers: Endgame.

More on the brink

Outside the billion‑dollar badge of honour, another film is also inching towards the threshold while surpassing expectations of what a three‑hour prestige epic can do.

Universal’s The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, has already crossed around 912 million dollars globally as of the first week of August, according to figures cited by CNBC. The film, a modern reimagining of Homer’s epic, has been a surprisingly strong draw despite its length and dense source material.

Box-office analysts believe The Odyssey is on course to join the billion-dollar club as it continues its theatrical run through mid-September, potentially becoming the fifth film of 2026 to cross the milestone.

And the list may not stop there. If industry projections hold, upcoming releases such as Avengers: Doomsday and the next Dune installment are also expected to join the billion-dollar club, meaning 2026 could end with several more blockbusters crossing the coveted mark before the year's final credits roll.