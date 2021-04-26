- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Oscars 2021: 'Nomadland' wins best picture, Hopkins wins over Chadwick Boseman
The Academy Awards are being held in-person — shifted to a glammed-up Union Station to enable strict Covid-19 protocols.
'Nomadland' won best picture while its star Frances McDormand took home the lead actress Oscar on Sunday on a night of several firsts and a return to Hollywood glamour after a long pandemic shutdown.
In a major upset, Britain's Anthony Hopkins won the best actor trophy for his role as a man battling dementia in 'The Father.' The Oscar had been widely expected to go to the late Chadwick Boseman for his final film, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.'
China native Chloe Zhao was named best director for Searchlight Pictures' (DIS.N) 'Nomadland,' making her the first Asian woman and only the second woman ever to take home the trophy. She described making the film about the traveling van community in modern America a "crazy, once-in-a-lifetime journey."
Youn Yuh-jung, 73, won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role as a cantankerous grandmother in immigrant tale 'Minari.' She was the first South Korean actor or actress to win an Oscar.
It has been 11 years since Kathryn Bigelow became the first woman to win the director Oscar, for Iraq war drama 'The Hurt Locker.'
Britain's Daniel Kaluuya was named best supporting actor for his role as 1960s Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah."
The movie 'Soul,' the first from Pixar to feature a black lead character, won best animated feature.
Social distancing forced a rethink of the ceremony, moving it to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. After strict Covid-19 testing and quarantine protocols, nominees and their guests sat, mostly maskless, in a cabaret-style set or chatted in an outdoor courtyard.
The winners were chosen in a secret ballot by the 9,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Here is the list of winners
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EjlbzePvqR— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/PAq8HGGo25— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EgpWAZdKtW— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2v7eEZ839k— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4ocafjHS3C— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xaFAWRRvJx— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yhKWZgsncJ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aiezSq9Fpm— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/s5Msc9znsu— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/iyJQUV68q2— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WCohG6rnM4— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TUgAk7LCPT— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4kSVAYMveq— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NHm7rKt5rj— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/c9obEYIBYE— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/s7j0sGyHEp— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EDr4PJcsCq— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/UfflgqdTqF— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/EYxw7ElSpw— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1vS4pgyBYj— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RKrVr4Ua60— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Nbygh3eu22— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0UbupYBwL6— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/XqshT7bJQi— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
It's official! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Wx4i9eOgFg— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 26, 2021
Scenes from the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/vJL9zJID2z— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 25, 2021
-
Entertainment
Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao makes history with...
The Academy Awards are being held in-person — shifted to a... READ MORE
-
Hollywood
Ex-New York mayor Rudy Giuliani wins 2 Razzies...
Singer Sia, actors Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler also won for their... READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Bollywood: Bandish Bandits actor Amit Mistry...
Actor died of heart attack at his residence on Friday morning. READ MORE
-
Bollywood
Bollywood composer Shravan passes away due to...
He was admitted to Mumbai's Raheja hospital four days back. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli