Over 20 celebrities join auction to fund scholarships for Gaza students

When Mohammed Hasanain received an offer to study Business and Management at the University of Glasgow, it marked the beginning of a dream he had worked hard to achieve.

But despite also securing the university's World Changers Global Excellence Scholarship, he remains unable to leave Gaza because he does not have the funding needed to cover the remaining costs of studying abroad.

According to The New Arab news outlet, Mohammed's story reflects the reality facing hundreds of Palestinian students who have earned places at universities around the world but cannot afford the tuition fees, travel expenses and visa costs required to begin their studies.

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Now, more than 20 celebrities have come together in an effort to change that.

The Scholarships for Gaza auction, organised by education charity Phoenix Space, launched on July 27 with personal memorabilia and experiences donated by actors, broadcasters and public figures. The initiative aims to raise funds to help Palestinian students take up university places they have already secured.

According to the organisers, more than 200 Palestinian students have received unconditional offers from universities worldwide but remain unable to begin their studies because of financial barriers.

"You are not powerless, donate, bid, share, help us support as many students as we possibly can," Phoenix Space said in a social media post announcing the campaign.

The organisation described the fundraiser as "more than simply an auction," saying it offers supporters an opportunity to help students begin "the futures they've already earned."

Among the items up for auction is a signed football shirt donated by former England captain Gary Lineker, which he wore during his time at Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight.

A school drama tie donated by Harry Potter actor Alfie Enoch.

Enoch said he chose to participate because education should remain accessible despite conflict.

"As we become increasingly aware of the atrocities in Palestine, it's vital not to resign ourselves to apathy and inaction," he said.

"Participating in this auction is a way of taking responsibility, affirming that the oppression of others will never lead to our freedom. It is an affirmation that everyone has the right to education, and that talent, ambition and hope should never become casualties of conflict."

Two original signed production scripts from the Sherlock special The Abominable Bride, donated by actress Amanda Abbington.

The campaign has also received support from Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, Harry Potter actor Paapa Essiedu, singer Paloma Faith, broadcaster Gary Lineker and several other public figures, all of whom have donated items to help fund scholarships.

The New Arab reported that Mohammed's younger brother, Mahmoud Hasanain, is already studying Computer Science at the University of Glasgow after leaving Gaza through a scholarship programme. Mahmoud told the publication that knowing public figures are supporting students like his brother is "incredible."

"I was once in that position where we had nothing, and all of a sudden we were granted scholarships," Mahmoud said.

"Having that feeling that I felt passed on to the same students who have worked so hard to get themselves offers from top UK universities, and it's just the funding that's standing in their way."

According to Phoenix Space, proceeds from the 10-day auction will go towards helping Palestinian students overcome the financial barriers preventing them from accessing higher education in the UK and other countries.