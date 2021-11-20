Kim Kardashian Paris robbery: 12 to stand trial for $10 million jewel heist

Couple named Ashley and Quentin got engaged during the ‘One Night Only’ event
Entertainment4 days ago
Twelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewellery heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016, authorities said on Friday.
The reality TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers forced their way into her rented Paris apartment during fashion week.
After five years of investigation, investigating judges have ordered the case sent to trial, a judicial official said Friday. The 12 suspects face a range of charges related to the theft. No trial date has been set, and the official would not provide further details.
A representative for Kardashian West declined comment.
Several suspects have been released from jail pending trial for health reasons, including 68-year-old Yunice Abbas, one of the five men accused of carrying out the heist itself, who published a book about it last year.
ALSO READ:
The alleged mastermind, Aomar Ait Khedache, wrote Kardashian West an apology letter from his prison cell, saying he regrets his actions and realises the psychological damage he caused.
At the time, a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.
Couple named Ashley and Quentin got engaged during the ‘One Night Only’ event
Entertainment4 days ago
She danced with husband Reum, sister Nicky Hilton, brother Barron Hilton II, a host of social media influencers
Entertainment5 days ago
Senior actor underwent gastric surgery one and a half years ago due to which fell severely ill
Entertainment6 days ago
Actor received criticism for saying India attained freedom in 2014 when the Modi-led government came to power
Entertainment6 days ago
Police reviewing chain of events preceding the accident
Entertainment6 days ago
The former Miss India is celebrating her 54th birthday today
Entertainment6 days ago
Guests at the wedding on her family’s posh Bel-Air estate included Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie and Paula Abdul
Entertainment6 days ago
Fans outside erupted in cheers at the decision and broke into singing her hit “Stronger"
Entertainment1 week ago