What will stop oil from surging to $180

by Issac John Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022, 5:37 PM

Can non-Opec producers jump into the supply gap created in the wake of the Russian attack on Ukraine? If not, what will stop oil prices from rising to $180 per barrel, unleashing a worldwide recession?

These are the questions energy market analysts are seriously pondering while some have come out with the view that demand destruction caused by spiraling prices is now the only practical mechanism to rebalance the exceptionally tight oil market.

Since only a handful of Opec members have available spare production capacity and many non-Opec producers are also large consumers of crude oil, it is very unlikely that the gap created by the shortfall of supply from Russia could be offset in the short to medium term.

Amrita Sen of Energy Aspects believes that only Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq and Azerbaijan are in a position to boost their production to meet set Opec quotas while the other eight members are likely to struggle due to sharp declines in production and years of underinvestment.

Of the non-Opec producers, only Brazil, the US, Norway, and Guyana are likely to increase production in 2022.

On March 2, the Opec+ — an alliance of 23 oil producers including Opec members and Russia — agreed not to accelerate the previously agreed schedule of gradual production increases, despite soaring oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Reflecting tight market balances and supply uncertainty amid rising geopolitical risks and sanctions on Russian entities, the price of the Brent crude oil benchmark hovered around $130 per barrel, the highest level since 2008.

Global oil markets are in the throes of the biggest crisis for decades. Oil’s rally will accelerate inflation, rates will go much higher, financial conditions will tighten significantly, consumers will be squeezed and corporate activity will be jolted. The recessionary territory is on the horizon.

“Should the prevailing Russia-Ukraine conflict intensify in the coming weeks and broaden to include energy sanctions, we would be increasingly convicted that the sheer velocity of Russian crude and refined products exports off the table (7.0 million b/d) would march the front end of the oil price curve to $180/b by the summer (if not earlier),” says Ehsan Khoman, head of Emerging Markets Research for EMEA at MUFG Bank.

“As in the last two periods in history (1979-81 and 2004-08) characterised by a supply-constrained oil market where there was an oil price spike large enough that caused demand destruction — which subsequently led to global recessions (1982 and 2009) — the prospect of history repeating itself is substantial,” Khoman wrote in MUFG’s Commodities Flash.

The bank noted that today’s extreme oil supply shortages that are being turbo-charged by the geopolitics of the day, signals that demand destruction is now the only practical mechanism to rebalance the exceptionally tight oil market.

“The absence of a supply boost from Opec+ increases upside risks to our oil price assumptions. The absence of a supply boost from Opec+ increases upside risks to our oil price.”

Higher oil prices will benefit hydrocarbon-exporting sovereigns, lifting government revenues and exports and, in turn, allowing the sovereigns to repair balance sheets and rebuild buffers eroded during 2020,” Moody’ said as it downgraded Ukraine’s foreign and domestic currency long-term issuer ratings and foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa2 from B3, and Russia’s long-term issuer (local- and foreign-currency) and senior unsecured (local- and foreign-currency) debt ratings to Ca from B3.

According to Energy Aspects report, Africa’s oil giants Nigeria and Angola are the hardest hit, with the pair having pumped an average of 276, 000bpd below their quotas for more than a year now.

The two nations have a combined Opec quota of 2.83 million bpd according to Refinitiv data, but Nigeria has failed to meet its quota since July last year and Angola since September 2020.

According to Energy Intelligence, Russin oil export flows have fallen by at least one-third, — or some 2.5 million barrels per day — despite a discount of $11 per barrel versus dated Brent being offered for distressed cargoes of Russian Urals.

“It’s going to make trading with Russia very complex. These sanctions against Russia will have an incredible effect on global trade and trade finance,” Sarah Hunt, a partner at law firm HFW, said.

Russia normally exports 4.7 million bpd of crude and 2.8 million bpd of products, according to government data. But Energy Intelligence now estimates that circa 1.5 million bpd of crude and one million bpd of refined products are not making it to the market.

However, according to the IEA, oil deliveries via pipeline to Europe, most of which are governed by term deals, have not yet been affected.

