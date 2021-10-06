Utico announces plans for Hydrogen energy company

Utico has announced the switch from Clean Coal Carbon capture project to a green energy portfolio

by Rohma Sadaqat Published: Wed 6 Oct 2021, 3:25 PM

Utico, a full service utility and the only private water and power company in the UAE, has announced plans for a new company that will start Hydrogen production by 2024.

In a statement at the ongoing WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, Utico also said that it was exiting the Clean Coal Carbon capture project it had signed with Shanghai Electric in 2014, for which it had obtained the Middle East’s first Federal Environmental Permit in 2016 done by TUV Nord.

Utico had also planned and announced the same scale 350MW super critical project at the Duqum Special Economic Zone in 2016 with a Bio Fertilizer plant using Carbon to produce Agro & Pharma grade Algae with a 200MW solar facility that would offset carbon emissions by greater than 70 per cent, making it cleaner than natural gas. Both projects would have captured greater than one million tonnes of CO2 per year.

The new company will start with 12,000 tonnes p.a Hydrogen expandable to 100,000 tonnes p.a and will include a portfolio of green and renewable power production totalling 200MW, Utico said, adding that the first phase of production is slated for 2024.

The focus will be to produce Hydrogen splitting water with Green Energy rather than natural gas. This will be Green Blue Hydrogen, generating Green Water as well, making it the cleanest and cheapest Hydrogen available in the market. Utico said that it has innovated processes to produce the lowest priced Hydrogen in the market.

Research has shown that 1kg of Hydrogen has three times the energy of natural gas and, with Green Water, it has no carbon footprint unlike using natural gas to produce Hydrogen where 1kg of Hydrogen produces 10kg of CO2.

“The new Hydrogen project is a continuation of our market leading innovation in the energy sector for over the past 16 years. Further, it is a testament to Utico’s focus on environment and food security it has adopted for over the past one-and-a-half decades, positioning us ahead of the curve,” said Ali Al Darwish, CEO of Utico in the UAE.

“The new venture makes perfect sense for Utico at this point in time since Hydrogen is an energy mix of the future, and will be a key mover in the coming decade. Developing this energy resource correctly and positioning it properly is important as Utico has done consistently over the past 16 years, and we feel that the risk reward and cost benefit metrics Utico has set will be market leading going well into the future as well,” added Hussain Allawati, CEO of the MENA region and head of Global Investments.

Key investors and partners are discussing with Utico for collaborations, including Blackstone, Actis, Masdar, ADQ, International Holdings Group, and IDB Infrastructure Fund. Utico is already raising new capital through its sustainability rated bonds, as well as planning an IPO that will support the growth trajectory that it has already set as part of its master plan.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com