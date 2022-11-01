UAE, US sign $100 billion strategic agreement in clean energy projects

The bloc's 27 member states have been squabbling for months over measures to lower energy bills, and will arrive at their Brussels summit in a dark mood
The United Arab Emirates and the United States signed a strategic partnership agreement to invest $100 billion in clean energy projects with a production capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2035, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.
The agreement is in line with the Emirates' deep-rooted commitment to finding sustainable solutions to the global energy crisis and climate change.
Zain Ravdjee, the company’s Chairman & CEO, has been working on twin projects of encouraging green energy through windmills and Guardian Data Centres to cater to Amazon, Google, Microsoft, leading OTT platforms, and BFSFI sectors
The government had previously only agreed to keep two of the three plants going beyond their planned end-of-year phaseout
Saudi defence minister says the decision by Opec+ to cut oil output was taken unanimously and for purely economic reasons
Oman, Bahrain also back move to cut two million barrels per day to stabilise oil market
Over 80% of the agreement value will flow back into the country's economy under the oil company's In-Country Value (ICV) programme
US President Joe Biden had said earlier this week that 'there will be consequences' for relations with the Kingdom, following the producer group's recent move
Enoc has opened the petrol bunk, which boasts and innovative design inspired by the UAE's national tree, the Ghaf, at the Expo 2020 legacy site