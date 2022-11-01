UAE, US sign $100 billion strategic agreement in clean energy projects

The United Arab Emirates and the United States signed a strategic partnership agreement to invest $100 billion in clean energy projects with a production capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2035, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

The agreement is in line with the Emirates' deep-rooted commitment to finding sustainable solutions to the global energy crisis and climate change.

