UAE: Retail fuel consumption increasing in the country, but still below pre-pandemic level

The economy has strongly bounced back after the pandemic, recovering by 8.2 per cent in the first quarter of this year

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 5:21 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 6:35 PM

Retail fuel consumption is increasing in UAE as the economy picks up but it is still below the pre-pandemic level, said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO at Enoc, a leading fuel retailer in the UAE.

“The fuel consumption has not reached the pre-pandemic level and it is still down by around 15 per cent, but volume is increasing rapidly, especially in the jet fuel segment. Retail fuel is also coming up slowly but is still 10-15 per cent below the pre-pandemic level,” Al Falasi said on the sidelines of the Wetex 2022 and Dubai Solar Show taking place at the World Trade Centre.

The UAE economy has strongly bounced back after the pandemic, recovering by 8.2 per cent in the first quarter of this year, according to the Central Bank data. While Dubai’s GDP expanded by 5.9 per cent in Q1 this year.

Enoc on Tuesday announced the completion of the construction of its 16.2km jet fuel pipeline linking its Horizon Emirates Jebel Ali Petroleum (HEJP) storage terminal in Jebel Ali to Al Maktoum International Airport.

The pipeline can carry 2,000 cubic metres per hour of jet fuel and will meet the demand for jet fuel at Dubai Airports up until 2050.

“We plan long term basis with 25-30 in the future… The completion of the construction of the pipeline is set to meet the demand for jet fuel at Dubai Airports up until 2050, which is aligned with Dubai’s vision to build a sustainable future for the Emirate.,” said Enoc chief.

The pipeline will also reduce the reliance on road transport for jet fuel supply to the airport, hence reducing CO2 emission.

The pipeline is equipped with state-of-the-art safety features including Leak Detection System (LDS), automation control and quality control.

Al Maktoum airport, which opened in 2010, caters to both cargo and passenger flights. Upon completion, this airport will be the world’s largest global with a capacity for more than 160 million passengers per year.

