UAE petrol prices rise in June: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

This comes after petrol rates decreased in May

File

By Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 9:14 AM

Petrol prices in the UAE have increased by nearly 50 fils for June 2022, as compared to the previous month. This comes after prices fell in May after a big jump in April.

Here are the latest petrol prices for June:

Category Price per litre (June) Price per litre (May) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh4.15 Dh3.66 + 49 fils Special 95 petrol Dh4.03 Dh3.55 + 48 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh3.96 Dh3.48 + 48 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in June will cost you between Dh24 and Dh35 more than it did in May.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up, as compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (June) Full tank cost (May) Super 98 Dh211.65 Dh186.66 Special 95 Dh205.53 Dh181.05 E-plus Dh201.96 Dh177.48

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (June) Full tank cost (May) Super 98 Dh257.3 Dh226.92 Special 95 Dh249.86 Dh220.1 E-plus Dh245.52 Dh215.76

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (June) Full tank cost (May) Super 98 Dh307.1 Dh270.84 Special 95 Dh298.22 Dh262.7 E-plus Dh293.04 Dh257.52

The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise fuel consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternative fuels.

ALSO READ: