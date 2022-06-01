UAE petrol prices rise in June: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Moscow demands foreign buyers start paying in roubles or risk losing their supply
Energy2 weeks ago
Petrol prices in the UAE have increased by nearly 50 fils for June 2022, as compared to the previous month. This comes after prices fell in May after a big jump in April.
Here are the latest petrol prices for June:
|Category
|Price per litre (June)
|Price per litre (May)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|Dh4.15
|Dh3.66
|+ 49 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|Dh4.03
|Dh3.55
|+ 48 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|Dh3.96
|Dh3.48
|+ 48 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in June will cost you between Dh24 and Dh35 more than it did in May.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up, as compared to last month.
Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (June)
|Full tank cost (May)
|Super 98
|Dh211.65
|Dh186.66
|Special 95
|Dh205.53
|Dh181.05
|E-plus
|Dh201.96
|Dh177.48
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (June)
|Full tank cost (May)
|Super 98
|Dh257.3
|Dh226.92
|Special 95
|Dh249.86
|Dh220.1
|E-plus
|Dh245.52
|Dh215.76
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (June)
|Full tank cost (May)
|Super 98
|Dh307.1
|Dh270.84
|Special 95
|Dh298.22
|Dh262.7
|E-plus
|Dh293.04
|Dh257.52
The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise fuel consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternative fuels.
