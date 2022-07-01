UAE

UAE petrol prices rise in July: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Fuel rates had increased in June after dip in May

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 10:50 AM

Last updated: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 10:56 AM

Petrol prices in the UAE have increased by nearly 49 fils for July 2022, as compared to the previous month. This comes after prices increased in June after a dip in May.

Here are the latest petrol prices for July:

CategoryPrice per litre (July)Price per litre (June)Difference
Super 98 petrol4.634.12+48 fils
Special 95 petrol4.524.03+49 fils
E-plus 91 petrol4.443.96+48 fils



Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up, as compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (July)Full tank cost (June)
Super 98 petrol236.13211.65
Special 95 petrol230.52205.33
E-plus 91 petrol226.44201.96

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (July)Full tank cost (June)
Super 98 petrol287.06257.86
Special 95 petrol280.24249.86
E-plus 91 petrol275.28245.52

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (July)Full tank cost (June)
Super 98 petrol342.62307.1
Special 95 petrol334.48298.22
E-plus 91 petrol328.56293.04

The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise fuel consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternative fuels.


