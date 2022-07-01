UAE petrol prices rise in July: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Countries to raise yield by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August
Petrol prices in the UAE have increased by nearly 49 fils for July 2022, as compared to the previous month. This comes after prices increased in June after a dip in May.
Here are the latest petrol prices for July:
|Category
|Price per litre (July)
|Price per litre (June)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|4.63
|4.12
|+48 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|4.52
|4.03
|+49 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|4.44
|3.96
|+48 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in July will cost you between Dh24 and Dh35 more than it did in June.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up, as compared to last month.
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (July)
|Full tank cost (June)
|Super 98 petrol
|236.13
|211.65
|Special 95 petrol
|230.52
|205.33
|E-plus 91 petrol
|226.44
|201.96
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (July)
|Full tank cost (June)
|Super 98 petrol
|287.06
|257.86
|Special 95 petrol
|280.24
|249.86
|E-plus 91 petrol
|275.28
|245.52
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (July)
|Full tank cost (June)
|Super 98 petrol
|342.62
|307.1
|Special 95 petrol
|334.48
|298.22
|E-plus 91 petrol
|328.56
|293.04
The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise fuel consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternative fuels.
