UAE petrol prices rise in July: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Fuel rates had increased in June after dip in May

By Web Desk Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 10:50 AM Last updated: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 10:56 AM

Petrol prices in the UAE have increased by nearly 49 fils for July 2022, as compared to the previous month. This comes after prices increased in June after a dip in May.

Here are the latest petrol prices for July:

Category Price per litre (July) Price per litre (June) Difference Super 98 petrol 4.63 4.12 +48 fils Special 95 petrol 4.52 4.03 +49 fils E-plus 91 petrol 4.44 3.96 +48 fils

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up, as compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (July) Full tank cost (June) Super 98 petrol 236.13 211.65 Special 95 petrol 230.52 205.33 E-plus 91 petrol 226.44 201.96

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (July) Full tank cost (June) Super 98 petrol 287.06 257.86 Special 95 petrol 280.24 249.86 E-plus 91 petrol 275.28 245.52

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (July) Full tank cost (June) Super 98 petrol 342.62 307.1 Special 95 petrol 334.48 298.22 E-plus 91 petrol 328.56 293.04

The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise fuel consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternative fuels.