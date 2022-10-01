UAE petrol prices fall in October: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The seizures come as the country is scrambling to wean itself off its dependence on Russian fossil fuels
The UAE on Friday (September 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of September. The fuel price committee slashed the rates by 38 fils per litre in line with the drop in global rates.
This is the third consecutive month that the UAE has decreased the retail fuel prices. In September, the prices were slashed by 62 fils per litre.
Here are the latest petrol prices for September:
|Category
|Price per litre (October)
|Price per litre (September)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|3.03
|3.41
|-38 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|2.92
|3.30
|-38 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|2.85
|3.22
|-38 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in October will cost you between Dh18.87 and Dh28.12 less than it did in September.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up, as compared to last month.
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (October)
|Full tank cost (September)
|Super 98 petrol
|154.53
|173.91
|Special 95 petrol
|148.92
|168.3
|E-plus 91 petrol
|145.35
|164.22
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (October)
|Full tank cost (September)
|Super 98 petrol
|187.86
|211.42
|Special 95 petrol
|181.04
|204.6
|E-plus 91 petrol
|176.7
|199.64
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (October)
|Full tank cost (September)
|Super 98 petrol
|224.22
|252.34
|Special 95 petrol
|216.08
|244.2
|E-plus 91 petrol
|210.9
|238.28
The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternatives.
