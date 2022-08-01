UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE petrol prices fall in August: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Costs have been slashed by up to 60 fils per litre

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 2:32 PM

Petrol prices in the UAE have been slashed by up to 60 fils per litre for the month of August in line with the global crude oil prices. This comes after prices increased in July.

Here are the latest petrol prices for August:

CategoryPrice per litre (August)Price per litre (July)Difference
Super 98 petrol4.034.63-60 fils
Special 95 petrol3.924.52-60 fils
E-plus 91 petrol3.844.44-60 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in August will cost you between Dh30 and Dh45 less than it did in July.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up, as compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (August)Full tank cost (July)
Super 98 petrol205.53236.13
Special 95 petrol199.92230.52
E-plus 91 petrol195.84226.44

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (August)Full tank cost (July)
Super 98 petrol249.86287.06
Special 95 petrol243.04280.24
E-plus 91 petrol238.08275.28

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

CategoryFull tank cost (August)Full tank cost (July)
Super 98 petrol298.22342.62
Special 95 petrol290.08334.48
E-plus 91 petrol284.16328.56

ALSO READ:

The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise fuel consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternative fuels.


More news from Energy