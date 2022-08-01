UAE petrol prices fall in August: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Costs have been slashed by up to 60 fils per litre

Petrol prices in the UAE have been slashed by up to 60 fils per litre for the month of August in line with the global crude oil prices. This comes after prices increased in July.

Here are the latest petrol prices for August:

Category Price per litre (August) Price per litre (July) Difference Super 98 petrol 4.03 4.63 -60 fils Special 95 petrol 3.92 4.52 -60 fils E-plus 91 petrol 3.84 4.44 -60 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in August will cost you between Dh30 and Dh45 less than it did in July.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up, as compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (August) Full tank cost (July) Super 98 petrol 205.53 236.13 Special 95 petrol 199.92 230.52 E-plus 91 petrol 195.84 226.44

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (August) Full tank cost (July) Super 98 petrol 249.86 287.06 Special 95 petrol 243.04 280.24 E-plus 91 petrol 238.08 275.28

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (August) Full tank cost (July) Super 98 petrol 298.22 342.62 Special 95 petrol 290.08 334.48 E-plus 91 petrol 284.16 328.56

The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise fuel consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternative fuels.