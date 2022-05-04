UAE petrol prices dip: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015

By Web Desk Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 11:33 AM Last updated: Wed 4 May 2022, 12:01 PM

Petrol prices in the UAE have decreased by 7 fils per litre for May 2022, as compared to the previous month. This comes two months after prices rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark in March for the first time since the country liberalised oil prices in August 2015.

Here are the latest petrol prices for May:

Category Price per litre (May) Price per litre (April) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh3.66 Dh3.74 - 8 fils Special 95 petrol Dh3.55 Dh3.62 - 7 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh3.48 Dh3.55 - 7 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in May will cost you around Dh5 less than it did in April.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up, as compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (May) Full tank cost (April) Super 98 Dh186.66 Dh190.74 Special 95 Dh181.05 Dh184.62 E-plus Dh177.48 Dh181.05

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (May) Full tank cost (April) Super 98 Dh226.92 Dh231.88 Special 95 Dh220.1 Dh224.44 E-plus Dh215.76 Dh220.1

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (April) Full tank cost (April) Super 98 Dh270.84 Dh276.76 Special 95 Dh262.7 Dh267.88 E-plus Dh257.52 Dh262.7

The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise fuel consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternative fuels.

