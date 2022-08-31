UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for September 2022 announced

The country will host the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties next year
The UAE fuel price committee on August 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of September 2022.
Starting September 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.41 a litre, compared to Dh4.03 in August.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.30 per litre, compared to Dh3.92 in August.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.22 a litre, compared to Dh3.84 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh3.87 a litre compared to Dh4.14 in August.
