UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for September 2022 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month

By Web Desk Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 10:12 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 10:17 PM

The UAE fuel price committee on August 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of September 2022.

Starting September 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.41 a litre, compared to Dh4.03 in August.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.30 per litre, compared to Dh3.92 in August.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.22 a litre, compared to Dh3.84 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh3.87 a litre compared to Dh4.14 in August.

ALSO READ: