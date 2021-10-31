UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for November 2021 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month.

By Web Desk Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 8:53 AM Last updated: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 9:08 AM

The UAE fuel price committee on Sunday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of November 2021.

Starting November 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.80 a litre, compared to Dh2.60 the previous month.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.69 per litre, compared to Dh2.49 in October.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.61 a litre, compared to from Dh2.42 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh2.81 a litre compared to Dh2.51 in October.