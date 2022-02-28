UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for March 2022 announced

The US has sought the help of Qatar in providing emergency supplies if pipelines to Western Europe are cut
The UAE fuel price committee on Monday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of March 2022.
Starting March 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.23 a litre, compared to Dh2.94 the previous month.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.12 per litre, compared to Dh2.82 in February.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.05 a litre, compared to from Dh2.75 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh3.19 a litre compared to Dh2.88 in February.
The tensions show the risk of Europe’s reliance on Russia for energy, which supplies about a third of the continent’s natural gas.
The move aims to support the UAE's efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050
Between 1.5 to 2 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas is in place
Delegates say another 400,000bpd increase agreed; Oil trading close to seven-year high; Consumers ask for more oil despite green policies
It has faced pressure from top consumers such as the US and India to pump more to help the economic recovery from the pandemic
Based on the average price of $70 a barrel for Opec’s crude basket, 800,000bpd in lost output — about half Britain’s daily consumption — equates to about $21 billion in lost earnings for the group in 2021
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month
