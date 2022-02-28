UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for March 2022 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month

By Web Desk Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 2:07 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 2:11 PM

The UAE fuel price committee on Monday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of March 2022.

Starting March 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.23 a litre, compared to Dh2.94 the previous month.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.12 per litre, compared to Dh2.82 in February.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.05 a litre, compared to from Dh2.75 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh3.19 a litre compared to Dh2.88 in February.

