UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for January 2022 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month.
Energy4 weeks ago
The UAE fuel price committee on Tuesday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of January 2022.
Starting January 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.65 a litre, compared to Dh2.77 the previous month.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.53 per litre, compared to Dh2.53 in December.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.46 a litre, compared to from Dh2.58 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh2.56 a litre compared to Dh2.77 in December.
