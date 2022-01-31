UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for February 2022 announced

Hydrogen is fast emerging as a viable clean energy option and Abu Dhabi has distinct advantages to unlock the decarbonisation potential of the green fuel
The UAE fuel price committee on Monday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of February 2022.
Starting February 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.94 a litre, compared to Dh2.65 the previous month.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.82 per litre, compared to Dh2.53 in January.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.75 a litre, compared to from Dh2.46 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh2.88 a litre compared to Dh2.56 in January.
