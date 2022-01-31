UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for February 2022 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 1:18 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Jan 2022, 1:20 PM

The UAE fuel price committee on Monday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of February 2022.

Starting February 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.94 a litre, compared to Dh2.65 the previous month.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.82 per litre, compared to Dh2.53 in January.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.75 a litre, compared to from Dh2.46 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh2.88 a litre compared to Dh2.56 in January.

