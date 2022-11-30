UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for December 2022 announced

Retail fuel prices in the UAE had dropped to the lowest in eight months in October
The UAE fuel price committee on November 30 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of December 2022.
Starting December 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.30 a litre, compared to Dh3.32 in November.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.18 per litre, compared to Dh3.20 in November.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.11 a litre, compared to Dh3.13 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh3.74 a litre compared to Dh4.01 in November.
