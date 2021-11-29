UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for December 2021 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month.

KT file
KT file

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 10:00 AM

The UAE fuel price committee on Monday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of December 2021.

Starting December 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.77 a litre, compared to Dh2.80 the previous month.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.66 per litre, compared to Dh2.69 in November.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.58 a litre, compared to from Dh2.61 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh2.77 a litre compared to Dh2.81 in November.


More news from Energy
Adnoc Drilling 9-month revenue surges 12% to $1.7 billion

Energy

Adnoc Drilling 9-month revenue surges 12% to $1.7 billion

The Abu Dhabi-listed company said in its first quarterly disclosure since its record listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) in early October 2021 said the company’s EBITDA of $785 million surpassed targets with a very healthy margin of 46 per cent during the January-September 2021 period

Energy2 weeks ago