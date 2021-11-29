UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for December 2021 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month.

KT file

By Web Desk Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 10:00 AM

The UAE fuel price committee on Monday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of December 2021.

Starting December 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.77 a litre, compared to Dh2.80 the previous month.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.66 per litre, compared to Dh2.69 in November.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.58 a litre, compared to from Dh2.61 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh2.77 a litre compared to Dh2.81 in November.