UAE: Masdar joint venture to provide COP27 with clean, renewable energy

Plant developed in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt can produce enough energy to power more than 5,000 homes

Supplied photo

by Ashish Mehta Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 5:54 PM

A joint venture between UAE’s Masdar and Egypt’s Infinity, will provide clean and renewable energy to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), which starts in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from Sunday.

Infinity Power Holding said in a statement that the solar photovoltaic (PV) plant it has developed in Sharm El-Sheikh is now fully operational. The 6-megawatts (MWp) plant, which can generate as much as 11,723 megawatt-hours (MWh) of energy per year, enough to power more than 5,000 homes while cutting CO2 emissions by more than 4,000 tonnes, will continue to operate after the conference, providing clean energy to the city for years to come.

Two other solar plants of equivalent size have also been developed ahead of COP27, which will be held till November 18.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change and Chairman of Masdar, noted that Masdar is fast developing as the partner of choice for many of Egypt’s most important clean energy projects.

“I am proud that we are able to deliver clean energy to support COP27 through our Infinity Power platform. The UAE and Egypt share a common commitment to expanding the supply of renewable energy and supporting sustainable economic growth.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO, Masdar, said that COP27 represents a “vital opportunity” to turn positive words into impactful actions.

“It is important that we do what we can to reduce its carbon footprint and showcase sustainable solutions to the world. This solar power plant will help deliver clean energy to the conference and will also provide a legacy of sustainability for the people of Sharm El-Sheikh in future years.”

Mohamed Ismail Mansour, chairman, Infinity Power, felt delighted to support COP27 by delivering clean and renewable energy-based solutions to power the event.

“We will continue providing sustainable energy solutions to Sharm El-Sheikh for years to come through our solar plant, providing clean power to a city with an important role in Egyptian diplomacy and international relations.”

Nayer Fouad, CEO, Infinity Power, added: “The solar power plant will not only contribute towards powering COP27 but will also provide sustainable energy, making an invaluable contribution towards Sharm El-Sheikh’s growing infrastructure. We look forward to delivering similar solutions to other cities in Egypt and across Africa, as we move forward in our journey to provide sustainable energy solutions to the entire continent.”

