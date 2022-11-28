UAE: Major electricity, water subsidy announced for 4,500 citizens in Sharjah

The committee raised petrol costs up to 29 fils per litre this month, after slashing them for three consecutive months previously
Sharjah's utility company, Sewa, has announced that 4,500 citizens living in the emirate to benefit from a major utility subsidy announced by the authority.
Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, (Sewa) confirmed that the company has been directed to exempt Dh400 from the water, electricity, and gas consumption bill for 4,500 citizens who are currently receiving assistance from Sharjah social service to reduce financial burdens.
The step was taken following the directives from His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
The decision also includes the provision of Dh20 million to improve citizens' homes with modern technologies that save electricity and water.
Suwaidi added that the decision had been taken by the ruler out of concern for the citizens in the emirate who depended on social services assistance to ensure family and social stability in the emirate.
