UAE: Major electricity, water subsidy announced for 4,500 citizens in Sharjah

Dr Sheikh Sultan directed Sewa to exempt the utility bill to reduce financial burden

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 5:34 PM Last updated: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 5:35 PM

Sharjah's utility company, Sewa, has announced that 4,500 citizens living in the emirate to benefit from a major utility subsidy announced by the authority.

Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, (Sewa) confirmed that the company has been directed to exempt Dh400 from the water, electricity, and gas consumption bill for 4,500 citizens who are currently receiving assistance from Sharjah social service to reduce financial burdens.

The step was taken following the directives from His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The decision also includes the provision of Dh20 million to improve citizens' homes with modern technologies that save electricity and water.

Suwaidi added that the decision had been taken by the ruler out of concern for the citizens in the emirate who depended on social services assistance to ensure family and social stability in the emirate.

