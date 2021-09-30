UAE hosts nuclear emergency exercise rehearsals

Abu Dhabi - Scheduled to take place in October, ConvEx-3 'Barakah UAE' will see the participation of over 170 countries and international organisations.

By Wam Published: Thu 30 Sep 2021, 12:38 PM

The UAE has hosted the main training rehearsals on September 28 and 29 ahead of the ConvEx-3 'Barakah UAE', the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear emergency exercise.

These rehearsals, which ran for 36 hours, aim to measure the readiness of the UAE’s response capabilities in the vicinity of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant by conducting mock drills that simulate nuclear emergency scenarios, in line with the actual ConvEx-3 exercise, to identify possible complications and improvement areas.

The Convex-3 'Barakah UAE' exercise will be conducted under the supervision of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and in accordance with the regulatory framework of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.

It will see the participation of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Nawah Energy Company, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and a number of other concerned authorities.

The exercise seeks to test the UAE’s preparedness, and response and early notification capabilities in cases of nuclear or radiological emergencies, in line with the UAE's commitment to transparency. It also highlights the UAE’s integrated monitoring, operation, and response system in the field, in addition to confirming that its Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme aligns with international and IAEA standards.

Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police and Director of the exercise, underscored the importance of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in safely developing world-class national infrastructure projects and enhancing the UAE's leading role in the global clean energy sector.

The 'Barakah UAE' exercise serves to enhance coordination among government entities, evidencing national unity and dedication, he explained.

Major General Staff Pilot Al Mazrouei emphasised the readiness of the UAE’s response system to carry out the exercise in cooperation and coordination with the main partners, to enhance integration, as well as implement emergency, safety and prevention plans to ensure preparedness to deal with relevant emergencies.

ConvEx-3 'Barakah UAE'

Scheduled to take place in late October, the ConvEx-3 'Barakah UAE' will see the participation of over 170 countries and international organisations.

The ConvEx-3 exercise is one of the world's most complex exercises and takes place every three to five years to test the response capabilities and early notification to the international emergencies in cases of nuclear or radiological emergencies, according to the international emergency conventions.

It is also an opportunity to evaluate the adequacy of current communication and cooperation protocols, as well as identify areas of improvement in the national and international response systems.