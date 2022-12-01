UAE fuel prices fall in December: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee decreased the rates by up to 2 fils per litre after increasing them by up to 29 fils per litre in November

By Web Desk Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 7:27 AM

The UAE on Wednesday (November 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of December. The fuel price committee decreased the rates by up to 2 fils per litre.

In November, the prices were raised by up to 29 fils per litre.

Here are the latest petrol prices for December:

Category Price per litre (December) Price per litre (November) Difference Super 98 petrol 3.30 3.32 -2 fils Special 95 petrol 3.18 3.20 -2 fils E-plus 91 petrol 3.11 3.13 -2 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in December will cost you between Dh1.2 and Dh1.48 less than it did in November.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (December) Full tank cost (November) Super 98 petrol 168.3 169.32 Special 95 petrol 162.18 163.2 E-plus 91 petrol 158.61 159.63

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (December) Full tank cost (November) Super 98 petrol 204.6 205.84 Special 95 petrol 197.16 198.4 E-plus 91 petrol 192.82 194.06

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (December) Full tank cost (November) Super 98 petrol 244.2 245.68 Special 95 petrol 235.32 236.8 E-plus 91 petrol 230.14 231.62

The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternatives.