UAE fuel prices fall in December: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The UAE on Wednesday (November 30) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of December. The fuel price committee decreased the rates by up to 2 fils per litre.
In November, the prices were raised by up to 29 fils per litre.
Here are the latest petrol prices for December:
|Category
|Price per litre (December)
|Price per litre (November)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|3.30
|3.32
|-2 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|3.18
|3.20
|-2 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|3.11
|3.13
|-2 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in December will cost you between Dh1.2 and Dh1.48 less than it did in November.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (December)
|Full tank cost (November)
|Super 98 petrol
|168.3
|169.32
|Special 95 petrol
|162.18
|163.2
|E-plus 91 petrol
|158.61
|159.63
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (December)
|Full tank cost (November)
|Super 98 petrol
|204.6
|205.84
|Special 95 petrol
|197.16
|198.4
|E-plus 91 petrol
|192.82
|194.06
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (December)
|Full tank cost (November)
|Super 98 petrol
|244.2
|245.68
|Special 95 petrol
|235.32
|236.8
|E-plus 91 petrol
|230.14
|231.62
The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternatives.
