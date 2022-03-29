UAE: First dedicated natural gas refuelling station opens

Three million barrels per day of Russian oil and products may not find their way to market beginning in April in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine
UAE's Adnoc Distribution has opened the company’s first dedicated compressed natural gas (CNG) refueling station. Located on Al Falah Street on Abu Dhabi Island, the station has been fully refurbished to offer natural gas vehicles (NGVs) access to convenient refueling in the city center.
One of 30 locations where CNG is offered at Adnoc service stations across the country, the Al Zahiyah Station is part of a strategic relocation of CNG fueling to more convenient, dedicated locations – allowing NGV customers wider options to refuel their natural gas vehicles, a statement issued today said.
“The demand for CNG has risen steadily in recent years – both with large scale businesses, including taxi companies, as well as every day consumers,” said Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki CEO, Adnoc Distribution. “The new station aims to bring convenient, inner-city access to CNG fueling, with four dedicated pumps. We now have seven stations offering CNG located on Abu Dhabi Island, and many more throughout the UAE.”
Adnoc Distribution has been offering the alternative fuel at its service stations for more than a decade.
CNG burns more efficiently than conventional fuels, helping to reduce pollution and carbon footprint. It is also regarded as one of the safest, and most cost-efficient auto-fuels available.
