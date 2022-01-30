UAE: Dh2 billion gas-fired unit to boost Sharjah's electricity production by 345MW

The operation is part of Al Layyah power plant's expansion project.

The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority SEGWA on Saturday started the trial operation of the first gas-fired unit to generate electricity with a capacity of 345 megawatts at a cost of Dh2 billion.

The project will be completed in January 2023.

The operation is part of an expansion project of the Al Layyah power plant to increase the production of electricity in the emirate.

The plant’s development and expansion project consists of two M701F gas turbines, with a capacity of 345 MW per unit, two heat recovery boilers, and a 336 MW steam turbine with a total installed efficiency of more than 60 per cent. The total cost of the project is Dh2 billion.

Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, confirmed that the project to expand Al Layyah power plant with a total capacity of 1,026 megawatts achieves the vision of His Highness Dr.Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to meet the demand for electricity and keep pace with the industrial, commercial and residential development in Sharjah.

2030 strategy

He pointed out that the authority is working to develop electricity production plants in accordance with the 2030 strategy to increase the installed production capacity to 4,600 megawatts of electricity and raise the operational efficiency to more than 60 per cent, which has the greatest impact on reducing carbon emissions and preserving energy resources.

Engineer Issa Al Suwaidi, Director of Electricity Production Department at the SEGWA, explained that the authority has been cooperating since 2018 in alliance with Japan's Mitsubishi Energy Company and Al Sewedi Energy to develop and expand the Layya plant with a combined cycle system.

SEGWA has started the trial operation of the production units in November 2021, in cooperation with a contractor and project consultant, to ensure the quality of the units’ function and the stability of the electrical network.