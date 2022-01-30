UAE: Dh2 billion gas-fired unit to boost Sharjah's electricity production by 345MW

The UAE's 2050 pledge was followed by similar commitments from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to reach zero emissions by 2060
Energy1 week ago
The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority SEGWA on Saturday started the trial operation of the first gas-fired unit to generate electricity with a capacity of 345 megawatts at a cost of Dh2 billion.
The project will be completed in January 2023.
The operation is part of an expansion project of the Al Layyah power plant to increase the production of electricity in the emirate.
The plant’s development and expansion project consists of two M701F gas turbines, with a capacity of 345 MW per unit, two heat recovery boilers, and a 336 MW steam turbine with a total installed efficiency of more than 60 per cent. The total cost of the project is Dh2 billion.
Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, confirmed that the project to expand Al Layyah power plant with a total capacity of 1,026 megawatts achieves the vision of His Highness Dr.Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to meet the demand for electricity and keep pace with the industrial, commercial and residential development in Sharjah.
2030 strategy
He pointed out that the authority is working to develop electricity production plants in accordance with the 2030 strategy to increase the installed production capacity to 4,600 megawatts of electricity and raise the operational efficiency to more than 60 per cent, which has the greatest impact on reducing carbon emissions and preserving energy resources.
Engineer Issa Al Suwaidi, Director of Electricity Production Department at the SEGWA, explained that the authority has been cooperating since 2018 in alliance with Japan's Mitsubishi Energy Company and Al Sewedi Energy to develop and expand the Layya plant with a combined cycle system.
SEGWA has started the trial operation of the production units in November 2021, in cooperation with a contractor and project consultant, to ensure the quality of the units’ function and the stability of the electrical network.
The UAE's 2050 pledge was followed by similar commitments from Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to reach zero emissions by 2060
Energy1 week ago
ADES signs framework agreements with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, SEHA, UAE University and Emirates Schools Establishment
Energy1 week ago
The new venture marks another step forward in providing renewable energy solutions as an alternative to polluting diesel generators
Energy1 week ago
The minister said that as part of the country’s hydrogen roadmap, it is currently implementing seven projects and looks forward to export hydrogen
Energy1 week ago
Issued at a 3.625 per cent coupon rate maturing on January 31, 2049, the bonds are expected to receive BBB+/Baa1 ratings from S&P and Moody’s
Energy1 week ago
Work in the fifth phase of the Solar Park is going as per the targeted timeline
Energy2 weeks ago
High oil prices, which also drive up gasoline and diesel prices, could keep inflation uncomfortably high well into 2022
Energy2 weeks ago
The KM250 Gas Expansion Project is supported by a $250 million financing agreement for seven years with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation
Energy2 weeks ago