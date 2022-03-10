UAE committed to OPEC+ pact, no plan to up own output: Minister

A major milestone for the country's energy sector which suffers regular power outages and high prices.
Energy1 week ago
The UAE on Thursday affirmed its commitment to the OPEC+ agreement.
''The UAE remains committed to the OPEC+ agreement and its existing monthly production adjustment mechanism," affirmed Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, in a statement to Emirates News Agency (WAM).
''The UAE believes in the value the OPEC+ agreement brings to the world oil market as there is no other agreement to raise output individually than this agreement in light of the UAE's continuous support for and compliance with the said agreement,'' he said.
The Vienna-based OPEC has earlier treasured the tremendous efforts being made by the UAE over the past period to maintain consensus among the members of the organisation towards all issues regarding the global oil market and the support it provides to maintain its balance and stability in a manner that takes into account the interests of producers and consumers alike.
ALSO READ:
A major milestone for the country's energy sector which suffers regular power outages and high prices.
Energy1 week ago
Opec+ — at monthly back-to-back meetings that lasted less than an hour — decided to stick to a decision from last year for an output target of 400,000 barrels per day for April as well, the group said in a statement
Energy1 week ago
Benchmark US crude rose $5.24 per barrel to $108.60 in electronic trading
Energy1 week ago
Russia plays an outsized role in global energy markets as the third-largest oil producer
Energy1 week ago
The past few months have been good for residents in the state as power cuts had virtually disappeared.
Energy1 week ago
Only Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and maybe Kuwait would be able to increase production in the short-term period
Energy1 week ago
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month
Energy1 week ago
Utility services provider completes short-term goals of its Dh7 billion Smart Grid Strategy.
Energy1 week ago