UAE: ADNOC to bring Fujairah terminal back online after heavy rains

Company implementing all options to ensure uninterrupted export of Murban crude oil

By WAM Published: Fri 5 Aug 2022, 6:42 PM

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Friday it is completing a rigorous inspection of its Fujairah Main Oil Terminal facility as it works to bring operations back online after unprecedented rainfall and flooding in July.

The company is implementing all options in order to ensure uninterrupted export of Murban crude oil including the gradual reinstatement of Fujairah terminal operations and the utilisation of alternative loading options within Fujairah, and through the use of Jebel Dhanna Terminal, ADNOC said in a statement.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, on Friday received Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), at Al Rumaila Palace.

During the meeting, they discussed the operation of ADNOC's petroleum facilities in the Emirate of Fujairah, and the progress of work at ADNOC Onshore Fujairah Terminal, after the recent weather conditions in the emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed assured his full support to the region, under the directives of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and his continuous follow-up in completing the work.

Dr Al Jaber praised the Fujairah government's role and its civil authorities' efforts in providing integrated support to maintain the safety of vital areas in the emirate and ensure the continuity of their regular operations.

Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince's Office, attended the meeting.